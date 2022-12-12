SEBRING — Highlands County could stand to see close to $8 million for local projects, if all the applications are awarded.
Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber told Highlands County commissioners on Tuesday that the county can expect up to $2.9 million in federal funding so far from Merchant McIntyre & Associates (“MM”), a federal government relations agency exclusively working with nonprofit institutions and organizations, like local government.
In her presentation, Barber relayed the message from MM that the county’s investment of $130,000 in payment to the firm should result in a return of 22.5 to 1, by the end of 2022.
Currently, the county has three major grant applications sent to the U.S. government, and if awarded, the county could see a total of $7.77 million.
Economic DevelopmentHighlands County, in coordination with the Sebring Airport Authority, has applied to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (DOC) Economic Development Administration (EDA) for $1.83 million to provide stormwater drainage improvements for the Sebring Airport Multimodal Logistics Center. Thus far, Barber reported, the project has received notification from the EDA that it “merits further consideration,” which is crucial to ensuring its implementation.
While funds have not yet been awarded officially, MM officials said they are confident the project will get funded.
Community ProjectThrough Rep. Greg Steube’s office, the county has applied for $1.1 million from the U.S. Congress in Fiscal Year 2023 for Community Project Funding to help connect Sebring Parkway to Arbuckle Creek Road and State Road 17. By providing the fourth spoke on the Sebring Roundabout, the project will help alleviate traffic congestion on SR 17 and provide a more direct route for emergency services and commuters, as well as to garbage trucks en route to the Highlands County Landfill.
Barber reported that the project secured a position on Steube’s Community Project Funding list and was among selected projects brought to the attention of the House Committee on Appropriations.
Project funding was secured in federal legislation passed by the House of Representatives in July of this year, according to agenda materials.
So far, Congress has not yet passed a full budget for Fiscal Year 2023, but a Continuing Resolution has been passed to fund the federal government until December 16, 2022. MM states in its memorandum to the Board of County Commissioners that its relationships on Capitol Hill and expert analysis should ensure that the project gets funded.
Public Safety
Highlands County Public Safety submitted several requests to support fire and emergency services personnel, including funds for equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), thermal goggles, and wetland gear; staffing to bring the county closer to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) staffing standards, and educational training.
The request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was a total of just under $4.84 million.
OpportunitiesOther potential funding possibilities in the 2023 fiscal year, MM states, include transportation, community projects, the arts, recreation, public safety and economic development. MM did not state any potential dollar amounts at this time.
One would involve improving multi-use paths connecting local public parks and lands through the Department of Transportation (DOT) Recreational Trails Program (RTP). The anticipated deadline to apply is March 2023.
The U.S. Congress Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Funding, also with a possible deadline in March 2023, would go through newly-elected U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin.
DHS and FEMA could further help Highlands County with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant and Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) grant.
The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Our Town program might help the county engage local art and culture partners to expand and improve established artistic programming. That anticipated deadline is Summer 2023.
The county may be to enhance wildfire response with a grant from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program. Funds go to at-risk communities to reduce the wildfire risk by helping communities restore and maintain landscapes, create fire, create fire-adapted communities and improve wildfire response. that possible deadline is Fall 2023
FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program may help Highlands County prepare for future disasters. The possible deadline is November 2023.
The DOT has a Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Program, also with a November 2023 deadline, looking at how new technology may help improve transportation systems.
The county might also get DOT help from the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program, which makes transportation infrastructure more resilient to future weather events and other natural disasters by focusing on resilience planning, resilience improvements and addressing at-risk highway infrastructure.
Finally, MM believes the county might benefit further from the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) Economic Development Administration (EDA) through Planning and Technical Assistance, a program that helps support organizations through investments designed to guide the eventual creation and retention of high-quality jobs, particularly for the unemployed and under-employed in economically distressed regions.
That deadline is “rolling,” with no set date, MM states.