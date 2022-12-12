SEBRING — Highlands County could stand to see close to $8 million for local projects, if all the applications are awarded.

Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber told Highlands County commissioners on Tuesday that the county can expect up to $2.9 million in federal funding so far from Merchant McIntyre & Associates (“MM”), a federal government relations agency exclusively working with nonprofit institutions and organizations, like local government.

Recommended for you