Ghost Candidates Florida

Political consultant Eric Foglesong raises his hand to be sworn-in to testify in an arraignment in Seminole Circuit Court in Sanford, Fla.

 JOE BURBANK/ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP

SANFORD, Fla. — A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from a Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges Tuesday during his first court appearance.

James “Eric” Foglesong entered the plea during an arraignment hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse.

