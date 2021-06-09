When our oldest grandson, Walter, invited us to a very special event … his Eagle Scout ceremony … we happily accepted. He had worked diligently to achieve this highest rank when only 16.
Once the ceremony was completed, we looked at all the meaningful items he had on display. Each gave witness to the life he had been living – one already full of faith, service and kindness.
But one item stood out to me above all the others.
A few years before when we lived in Florida, he had spent a couple of weeks with us. Before we knew it, he also got involved with the youth group from our church.
Our youth leader took him under his wing, including him in all the activities and encouraging his faith and walk with God. A special week of daily meetings and activities culminated with a service and ceremony.
The youth leader and his wife had prayed and meditated regarding the Lord’s purpose for each student. They felt led to give each one a word to take with them into their future.
Walter’s word was “Continue.” And he had included that object as a meaningful memento of his life.
Recently, I learned that the word ‘abide’ means ‘to continue.’ To be steadfast and consistent in our walk with the Lord.
Abide also indicates a place that is home whether physically or in one’s heart. When Jesus asks us to abide with him and he with us, both of these definitions apply.
I ask myself, is the Lord comfortable in the home of my heart, with my thoughts, emotions, tendencies? Is he at home in our physical abode with the things we read, watch, sing, etc.?
And if those areas welcome him, then I can look at the word ‘continue’ and remain “steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that (my) your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 15: 58 NKJV.)
Walter continued in a life of service as a counselor at various camps, singing, speaking and playing his drums at church services and other opportunities. He attended Christian college for a time and worked for his church as well.
Now he is in a new position as a case worker, talking to people and helping them take their next step in life. Whether family or job, he does life with them, devoting time and prayer with each step, while also being an associate pastor at his church.
Let this encourage us to continue … keep on keeping on … persevere and abide in the Lord and know his rest. Selah