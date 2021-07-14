Many of us spent the long Fourth of July weekend earlier this month celebrating our nation’s independence by attending fireworks displays, proudly flying the American flag at our homes or spending time with friends and family at cookouts.
The Independence Day holiday was more than just a day off of work for many of us. It was a time to reflect on our nation’s 245-year history. And one of the major tenants that has helped us maintain our democracy since 1776 is the right to vote.
Local voting turnout is usually in the single digits. Sometimes an interesting local race, say for mayor, may push that number in the low teens. Presidential elections often bring out voters in large numbers.
For example in Highlands County, voter turnout for the 2020 general election was 60.5% as 40,108 of 66,317 eligible voters cast their ballots in the heated presidential election. Turnout for the 2016 general election, which featured Democrat Hillary Clinton vs. Republican Donald Trump for the presidency, was actually higher as a percentage at 75.29%.
We hope that you keep that patriotic feeling and take time to register to vote. Not only is voting your civic duty, it determines your future at the local, state and national levels.
Requirements to register to vote are:
• Be a citizen of the United States.
• Be a legal resident of the county.
• Be at least 16 years of age to preregister and 18 years of age to register and vote.
• Not be convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.
• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge without having your right to vote restored.
Now that you’ve determined if you are eligible to vote, residents have several ways to register, from in-person methods to online opportunities.
• Download, complete and mail a voter registration application from the Florida Department of State at registertovoteflorida.gov/home.
• Go to your county tax collector’s office or election office, or other government offices listed at dos.myflorida.com/elections/for-voters/voter-registration/national-voter-registration-act/ for a registration form.
• Registration is offered when you renew or apply for your driver’s license at the county tax collector’s office or Florida Department of Motor Vehicle.
The Florida Department of State’s Office notes that voter registration is a county responsibility. Counties issue precinct cards after reviewing and processing applications and asks that you allow your home county at least three to four weeks before contacting them.
We hope your patriotism continues after a weekend of fireworks, cookouts and a healthy dose of red, white and blue by registering to vote.
A slightly revised editorial from the Dalton Daily Citizen-News, Georgia.