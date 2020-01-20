Last Friday, an article regarding the Tourist Development Council’s sports tourism marketing workshop caught my attention. The article described how the TDC hired Jon Schmieder of Huddle Up Group LLC, to discuss potential options for sports marketing in the county.
These options include softball fields that could be turned into soccer fields and even an indoor track. All of these options would be included inside of one venue, which would cost less to maintain and be able to hold many events at the same time. The intended goal of having a facility of this kind would bring in players and spectators alike for tournaments, in turn boosting foot traffic and business along the county.
Not only would one industry benefit, but every industry in the county would reap the benefits of the tournaments. Sports tournaments in a local facility would increase the demand for hotels, the participants would obviously scout the county for places to eat, and introduce people to the county who may have not previously visited.
As great as an idea this is from the Tourism Development Council, I am not surprised it came from this council. Ever since they proposed their latest strategic plan, I knew great things would come from them. Their idea of upgrading the product they are promoting, in this case the county, is simple but is what was needed. These improvements to the product would not only benefit the consumers but also those who live in the county. So improvements such as a public sports facility would be a great addition to the county. Teenagers have a safe and healthy way of spending their time, potential visitors are attracted to the county, and as previously mentioned, local businesses will benefit from the increase of foot traffic.
This increase in visitors will be especially beneficial considering that Highlands County sees a slump in economic activity in the summer due to our older population migrating up north. With the clearer skies and warmer weather, tournaments held in the summer would bring the benefits and provide a much needed boost to the local economy. The sports facility is a great idea that the Tourism Development Council and creator Jon Schmieder deserve recognition for.
Understandably, people will have their concerns over the use of public funds for a sports facility. Some may believe funds should not be used for this project and we do not have the demographic for it. Already at the meeting in which the idea was presented at, some already questioned the project. But this opportunity is one that can bring massive rewards at a small risk.
Even those projects that brought massive rewards with them had some sort of risk involved with them. There was always a chance of failure but they were followed through in the hope of the benefits that they reaped. The same case is seen for this potential sports facility.
There is the risk that people do not visit Highlands County to play sports in a new facility, there is no hiding that. But should this potential project become reality and bring the predicted benefits, everyone will be able to have something to celebrate with its opening.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.