Continuum of Care Conference

Leeanne Sacino, executive director of the Florida Coalition to End Homelessness, gives information and answers questions on how local agencies and organizations can work together to provide a ‘Continuum of Care’ to prevent, treat and hopefully, end homelessness in the six counties served by the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

If the six counties in the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless hope to stem the growing problems of and for people on the streets, they have to work together.

That was the chief lesson among many of the takeaways from Wednesday’s Continuum of Care Conference, where representatives met from most, but not all, of the public agencies and nonprofit organizations that deal with various aspects of homelessness over a six-county area.

