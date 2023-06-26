If the six counties in the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless hope to stem the growing problems of and for people on the streets, they have to work together.
That was the chief lesson among many of the takeaways from Wednesday’s Continuum of Care Conference, where representatives met from most, but not all, of the public agencies and nonprofit organizations that deal with various aspects of homelessness over a six-county area.
Brenda Gray, executive director of the Coalition, said she has six people working in Highlands County, as well as people contracted and assigned to do intake in the other five counties of DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Hardee and Okeechobee.
But she needs help from everyone else to make the response to homelessness work better.
“We need your help,” Gray said. “We need you, because you are the Continuum of Care.”
Leeanne Sacino, executive director of the Florida Coalition to End Homelessness, told the group that by being a continuum of care, all the agencies can provide a greater voice for state and federal funding, and provide greater accountability for how that funding is spent.
“We can’t stay in our silos anymore,” Sacino said. “We all have to come together and make sure the hardest to serve are actually getting served.”
There is funding to be had. In the last year, she said, state funding has gone up $16 million, federal Housing and Urban Development funding has gone up 37% and there is $21 million to help reduce “unsheltered homelessness,” and get everyone indoors.
In addition, there are 13 new Continuum of Care projects for domestic violence and three new Youth Homeless Demonstration Projects, to reduce youth homelessness.
These projects, according to information provided at the meeting, reduced homelessness between 2017-2022 by 24% and from 2022-23 by 19%.
By working together as a continuum of care, Sacino said, agencies and organizations can get people referred to the right places and make the money go further by not duplicating services for the same clients.
In essence, it reduces “double-dipping.”
Improving their communication with each other was only the first part of Sacino’s and Gray’s messages on Wednesday. The other was to get more people on board.
“Who can you bring next time who is not at the table (today)?” Sacino asked. “That is your takeaway today.”
Yet another task for the partners fighting homelessness is to list what resources they have: A list of housing inventory that is available for emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent residences.
An emergency shelter doesn’t solve homelessness, Sacino said, and Gray added that the Coalition only has money to pay for rental assistance, but not indefinitely and certainly not for a mortgage.
Programs like Habitat for Humanity and the State Housing Initiative Partnership, they said, can help people build credit and get out of substandard housing into a mortgage on a solidly-built home.
However, people living on the street may not be able to get that. Sacino advocates having homeless prevention and diversion programs to avoid homelessness in the first place, as well as supportive services to help people stay in their homes.
“Without supportive services,” Sacino said, “they will be right back on the street.”
When should those services start, one stakeholder asked. “Day one,” Sacino said: As soon as they get assistance, with goals set to make changes in their situation to be ready to stand on their own once assistance ends, usually in a few months.