SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue crews helped get a contractor disentangled from an underground sewer grinder in the Sun ‘N Lake area Wednesday afternoon.
The Engine 7 crew, first on the work site on Edgewater Drive off Sunrise Drive, called in the Technical Rescue Unit from DeSoto City Station 19 and Battalion Chiefs 1 and 4 when they learned of the man’s situation.
HCFR reports that while the team could reach the man and provide care, they couldn’t pull him out right away. It took another 90 minutes to dismantle the machinery, then lift the worker and the machine part — still tangled in a lower extremity — to the surface.’
They continued to extract the patient from the part, HCFR reports said. Once done, they took him to a landing zone and had him flown via Areomed to a trauma center.