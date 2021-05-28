Recently, a holier-than-thou challenge was issued to find a contradiction in the KJV. The claim was that the KJV is perfect and therefore devoid of errors or contradictions. The truth is the KJV has so many contradictions that they flow out of the pages like water turned into wine.
The myth of the Adam and Eve creation is the first glaring incongruity in the KJV. Genesis 1 and Genesis 2 have two radically different versions of the human creation myth which both contradict each other and call into question the perfection of the KJV spirit.
Gen 1:26 – And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
If the KJV contained no contradictions, then that would be the end of the human creation myth. Yet, Genesis 2 directly contradicts how Adam and Even were created.
Gen 2:7 – And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.
Next, in the KVJ is the task of finding a mate for Adam is done in a rather disturbing way – animals are created to see which one would make a good mate for Adam.
Gen 2:18 – And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him. 19 And out of the ground the Lord God formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof. 20 And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him.
After figuring out that bestiality was not the best option for Adam, God creates Eve for the second time in Genesis.
Gen 2:21 And the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof; 22 And the rib, which the Lord God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man. 23 And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.
That there are two oddly confused human creation myths in Genesis shows that the KJV does have contradictions. Further, that the KJV didn’t predict ahead of time that Adam wasn’t into having a cow as his wife proves that the KJV is not perfect. The KJV came along very late (1611) in the translations of historical fiction so it’s position as the final authority of the so called “God’s word” is dubious at best.
Horace Markley is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.