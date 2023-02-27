SEBRING — Steven Michael Sciacca, who repeatedly defied a court order to not contact the woman he abused for years, will stand before a judge today.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada declared a mistrial in Sciacca’s stalking trial a year ago. He then ordered Sciacca not to contact the victim until he could be tried again. When Sciacca again texted the victim, who is the mother of his child, Estrada ordered Sciacca rearrested on new charges: aggravated stalking and violating a domestic violence protection order. Sciacca, however, was in the wind, according to prosecutors.

