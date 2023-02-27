SEBRING — Steven Michael Sciacca, who repeatedly defied a court order to not contact the woman he abused for years, will stand before a judge today.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada declared a mistrial in Sciacca’s stalking trial a year ago. He then ordered Sciacca not to contact the victim until he could be tried again. When Sciacca again texted the victim, who is the mother of his child, Estrada ordered Sciacca rearrested on new charges: aggravated stalking and violating a domestic violence protection order. Sciacca, however, was in the wind, according to prosecutors.
That was in May 2022, and now, eight months later, Sciacca has been arrested and is in custody in Highlands County.
During the February 2022 trial, Sciacca’s ex-girlfriend – who bore Sciacca’s child in Broward County – accused Sciacca of repeatedly calling and leaving threatening phone messages after she moved to Highlands County. While on the stand, the victim twice referred to Broward County events, which were disallowed. Her actions led Estrada to declare a mistrial.
Court records show the Broward County native has a history of beating and harassing the same woman.
Sciacca, who once told police he has a ninth grade education, was arrested on domestic violence charges in Broward County at least twice, court records show.
On Aug. 8, 2011, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Sciacca with domestic aggravated assault with great bodily harm. He was released on $20,000 pre-trial bond, placed on house arrest, and was ordered to have no contact with his victim.
On Oct. 11, 2011, Broward deputies again arrested Sciacca for battery.
In June 2014, Coral Springs Police arrested Sciacca and charged him with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was released on $5,000 bond with an order not to contact his victim.
On Oct. 23, 2014, Hollywood Police Department prosecutors arrested Sciacca on a battery charge.
Sciacca was sentenced to 55 months in prison in December 2014.
If convicted of aggravated stalking in Highlands, Sciacca could be sentenced to five years in prison. He could get more than 11 months in prison for violating Estrada’s domestic violence protection order.