AVON PARK — Eric McFarlane, of Avon Park was arrested on July 9 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Department deputies. According to Highlands County Clerk of Court records, he will face charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense and refusing to accept and sign a summons for traffic citation.
The arrest report shows a deputy arriving at the 300 block of E. Booker street regarding a “suspicious person.” The victim said someone knocked on her door. Another detective pointed out a Black Ford Fusion next door he felt was involved.
The deputy observed the Ford with its rear lights on and a male getting out of the driver seat, who would be later identified as Eric McFarlane. He was the sole occupant. The deputy saw the suspect walk to the back of the home where he was placed in handcuffs by the other detective on scene.
The law enforcement officers ran McFarlane’s license. While part of the report is redacted, it shows McFarlane was given a criminal traffic citation which he refused to sign.
The report states the barrel of a handgun was seen through the windshield under the driver’s seat. A search would find a .380 caliber handgun which had been reported stolen in the county. The detective noted the firearm was in reach of the suspect while operating the vehicle.