SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lake Placid man on Saturday on drug charges after searching his car at a traffic stop. The stop started, according to arrest reports, when deputies saw 34-year-old Kenneth Cook driving in Sebring without a seat belt. Deputies decided to search the car after they found a machete between the driver’s seat and center console.
He was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The stop took place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Orchard Street and Fara Street. Cook was northbound in a red Lincoln with two female passengers, ages 40 and 43.
Reports do not state that either of the two passengers were charged. Deputies turned the car over to the younger of the two, at Cook’s request.
When the deputy first spoke with Cook, and saw the machete, the deputy asked if he could remove the blade from the car, and Cook said yes, reports said. The deputy had Cook step out of the car and stand in front of the patrol car. Reports describe Cook as sweating profusely with shaking hands.
The deputy asked Cook if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle and he said he didn’t know. The deputy said he knew what was in his patrol car and could tell him if there was anything illegal. According to reports, Cook made a statement, which was redacted.
Reports said the deputy read Cook his Miranda rights, and Cook understood and agreed to talk. His statement was redacted.
Reports then said Cook removed items from his pockets, one of which was a silver-colored metal container that had in it a small amount of a crystal-like substance and two white round pills with the imprint M and 15. Cook also reportedly had a digital scale.
The deputy then searched the car and found a burnt spoon with residue of a white powdery substance, two packages containing numerous empty plastic baggies and used glass pipe, reports said.
Cook then made another redacted statement.
Deputies identified the pills as 15-milligram Oxycodone pills. The crystal-like substance was in a plastic Baggie. The combined weight was 3.5 grams, reports said.