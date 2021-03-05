SEBRING — If you are looking for something to have with your next sleeve of Girl Scout cookies, you might try some grape juice — well-aged grape juice.
That’s what Indira Vegel thought a couple of years ago when she thought she might try something new with her favorite seasonal treat. As brand strategist for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Vegel (pronounced “Vah-hel”) wondered if her favorite cookies might also pair well with some of the wines her company sells, especially those available in Florida stores.
“I eat a lot of cookies and like to sample wine,” said Vegel, who said her, her husband and their entire family could be characterized as “foodies” — people with a particular interest in food.
“I’ve always enjoyed food and believe it should be paired with good wine,” Vegel said. “I sat at home and paired up wines with cookies.”
She liked what she discovered and sent it over to one of the company experts, who she said also enjoyed the pairings: They only changed one.
That’s not surprising, Vegel said. Every palate is different, but she found it was something fun to try out at home.
“What we noticed from early on in the pandemic, people stuck to the national brands that are familiar to most bars,” Vegel said. “They wanted to have something they considered normal.”
She looked then at food pairings for the things people cook and eat at home, especially with wine.
With cookies, she said it was light-hearted enough to let people try something new, with something comforting — like cookies.
The cookies she sampled were Thin Mints, Caramel Delights, Lemonades and the Peanut Butter Sandwich. Names may differ outside Florida, she said, as the cookie bakers name the varieties differently in each state.
The wines she found to go with them are available in Florida stores, too, she said: Some of them exclusively. People may have different opinions after trying them, and she encourages people to find pairings they like themselves.
Caramel DelightsVegel found that the spice of the red wine Heredad de Baroja Rioja pairs well with the coconut and chocolate of the Caramel Delights.
LemonadesVegel recommends the Hi! Prosecco to go with the citrus flavor of the Lemonades, because it is reminiscent of the combination of Champagne and orange juice in a classic Mimosa.
Peanut Butter SandwichVegel found that the red wine Antucura Malbec from Vista Flores winery, with buttery berry fruits, works well with the peanut butter sandwich.
Thin MintsIf any cookie pairs well with ice-cold milk, it’s the Thin Mint, with its peppery flavor adding intensity to the cold of the milk. For this cookie, Vegel recommends the Shannon Ridge Petit Sirah. The bold, tannic and dry wine holds hints of blackberry and blueberry, vanilla, oak, cedar, licorice, pepper and cinnamon, according to reviewers.
“You need the sweetness to balance out the mint,” Vegel said.