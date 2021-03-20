SEBRING — Medics treated a resident for smoke inhalation and firefighters saved two cats from a home fire Thursday afternoon.
However, a dog died in the fire that took place just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Starfish Avenue in Sebring.
Highlands County Fire Rescue officials said it started from a cooking fire.
HCFR fire engines responded from Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, West Sebring Stations 9 and 10 and DeSoto City Station 19, along with Medic Units 4, from Avon Park, and 7 from Sun ‘N Lake.
Fire crews put out the fire, which caused a total of $70,000 in damage.
The American Red Cross also responded and will assist the residents with temporary housing.
It was the third structure fire in a 12-hour period in the Sebring and Avon Park municipal and unincorporated areas, all with differing causes.