This home is located at 111 Lake Francis Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming lake house has 80 feet of lakefront on Lake Francis. The home has been updated with a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
The home is loaded with lakehouse vibes starting with the curb appeal with palms and tropical landscape, brick pavers exterior front entry, glass front door and arbor in front of the garage.
From the moment you step into the home you will notice the open floor plan for that perfect lakehouse interior. You will appreciate the great use of space with the kitchen featuring a large peninsular counter space overlooking the living room and views of the lake. The dining room is to the right of the living room. The kitchen features white cabinetry, black granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, wine cooler and plantation shutters. The large counter will easily seat four for a casual meal. The flooring is tile for easy maintenance. The cathedral ceiling adds to the openness. A door opens from the living room to the deck for easy access when entertaining outdoors, on the deck or the dock activity deck.
The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has cathedral ceilings along with a remodeled bathroom with a white vanity cabinet and step-in shower with a glass enclosure. The second bedroom is off the living room and has views of the lake and plantation shutters for privacy. The guest bathroom has also been remodeled. There is a small alcove off the living room that is ideal for a home office space.
The backyard will make you feel like you are in a tropical resort. There is nothing like bringing the indoors outside on to the large party deck overlooking the backyard and deck. There is plenty of room for grill and entertaining friends. In the backyard you will find a hammock area, swing hanging from the stately oak tree and a fire pit. The wood deck walkway leads to the dock, which has an activity deck with a bar counter space and boathouse with electric lift. There are racks for your paddleboard or kayak. Steps lead from the activity deck into the water. The home has a westerly exposure for stunning sunsets.
Lake Francis is a little hidden gem just north of Lake Placid and west of U.S. 27. You will love the private setting and feel like you are a million miles away from the rest of the world. The lake is only 539 acres but it fishes big with bass and specks. It is a clean white sand bottom lake with lots of space for water sports.
This is an ideal second home for the winter or a weekend lakehouse. When you are not enjoying your lake home, the location, set up and close proximity to Lake Placid and Sebring give this home a great potential as an Airbnb for additional income. Lake Francis is located within two hours of either coast, South Florida and Orlando making it an easy getaway from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan areas. This charming lakehouse will truly be a memory maker for friends and family for years to come.
For information or to schedule a showing, call Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.