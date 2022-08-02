Coombes faces DUI manslaughter charge in Brevard

SEBRING — A circuit court judge last week sentenced Shawn Malik Coombes to three years in Florida state prison and on Tuesday, a county judge sentenced him to six months in jail.
That’s because each judge determined Coombes broke his probation agreements.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ruled that Coombes failed to report his new address after he moved to Brevard County and that he drank alcohol, which was also forbidden under his probation agreement. With Estrada’s ruling, Coombes was ready to admit the same before County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour Monday morning.
According to defense lawyers, Coombes will soon be headed back to Brevard County to answer DUI manslaughter charges. During the rare evening VoP hearing Tuesday, a Florida Highway Patrol accident investigator took the stand to describe what happened.
Just after noon on New Year’s Day 2020 – and while on probation in Highlands County – Coombes was driving 111 mph on I-95 near Cocoa Beach. He had two female passengers in the car. According to the FHP, Coombes, whose blood alcohol level was measured at .012, was changing lanes erratically when he ran into a semi-tractor trailer. The car then ran off the highway and into some trees at about 103 mph, according to the vehicle’s digital data recorder.
Irene Gonzalez, a passenger in Coombes’ car, died in the crash, while a second female passenger suffered a broken neck. According to FHP, witnesses on the scene, as well as those who gave statements, identified Coombes as the driver.
FHP investigated the crash for about three months, then handed the results over to Brevard County prosecutors. Coombes was arrested in May 2020. He was released on $100,00 bond in Brevard County in February.
Highlands County prosecutors, knowing Coombes had been charged in Brevard, had him arrested on violation of probation charges here on March 10.
In Brevard County, Coombes faces charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with property damage, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. DUI manslaughter alone brings a mandatory 10.3 years in prison.
It could take some time before Coombes is transferred to Brevard County to face charges.