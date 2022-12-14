AVON PARK — Virgil Corey Cooper Jr., 32, of Sebring was arrested Thursday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will face charges of firing a weapon on residential property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
HCSO’s arrest report shows the incident took place on the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue. The victim told deputies that Cooper was driving a Kia sedan and got out of the car. Cooper allegedly yelled the victim’s name multiple times.
The victim was sitting on the steps to the house. Cooper allegedly shot once in the air, apparently to scare the victim while he walked closer to the victim. The handgun was small and black, according to the report.
After shooting into the air, he continued to walk closer to the victim, brandishing the gun threatening “I should kill you right now” and shot another round. The victim allegedly said, “I should kill you right now, cuz you killed my brother.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office did not have an identification or relationship information in regards to what the victim said in reference to Cooper’s brother.
The victim told deputies the defendant pointed the gun at him but fired away from him and he fled. The deputy noted there were three.380 cal. Spent shells at the scene.
During the investigation, the victim revealed a text sent to him telling him Cooper was on his way to the victim’s residence to “blow his head off.”
Three witnesses heard but did not see the shots. One witness saw the Kia leave. The defendant was witnessed getting out of the the Kia at a residence on the 4500 block of Leucadendra Drive in Sebring.
Cooper was taken into custody then the hospital for a redacted reason. The resident allowed HCSO to enter the home and car. In the residence, a Glock 42 was found along with a Smith & Wesson rifle.
In the emergency room, the defendant said he went to a gas station and didn’t shoot anyone. He said he had argued over the phone with the victim.