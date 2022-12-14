AVON PARK — Virgil Corey Cooper Jr., 32, of Sebring was arrested Thursday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will face charges of firing a weapon on residential property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

HCSO’s arrest report shows the incident took place on the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue. The victim told deputies that Cooper was driving a Kia sedan and got out of the car. Cooper allegedly yelled the victim’s name multiple times.

