SEBRING — Friday was Constitution Day. In honor of the occasion, The Highlands Tea Party in conjunction with the Alan Jay Automotive Network presented the Highlands County School District some 800 copies of the United States’ Constitution.
That’s enough for each of the seniors in Highlands County,
“This is probably the single most important document in our nation’s history,” Highlands Tea Party Vice Chairman Bob Gilmore said in making the presentation. “Knowing your rights makes it more difficult for them to take them away.”
The pocket Constitutions were obtained through The National Center for Constitutional Studies, a group that specializes in distribution, explanation and seminars on the document that serves as a cornerstone for law in the United States.
Seniors will be using the document in an upcoming government class. This is the latest of a number of activities staged by the local Tea Party organization.