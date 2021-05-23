SEBRING — How do you keep from “bringing work home,” especially when working from home, or in the medical profession?
In the last 15 months and counting, local medical professionals have had to manage these concerns with children at home, grown siblings, older parents and the world at large.
Casey Coletti, office manager at AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Sun ‘N Lake, and her boyfriend have six kids at home: Two age 17, and ages 13, 12, 5 and 4. Her retired parents, Peter and Tammie Pollard, live in Sebring, but haven’t visited in more than a year with her or other kids, including a teacher in local schools and one living in New York City.
Dr. Fabio Oliveros, who practices in Sebring, spoke of missing his kids, including attorney Andres Oliveros and ER Charge Nurse Wanda Oliveros Durvasula, who lives in Maryland and works in Arlington, Virginia. They haven’t seen each other since October 2019.
Dr. Summer Nasim Khan, obstetrician/gynecologist, has spent this pandemic between her practice, local hospitals and home with her children: Isabel Guerra, 15; Gabriella Guerra, 14, and David Guerra, 10. They’ve kept busy with music, arts, sports, and school, as well as learning new skills from YouTube.
Risks“I don’t think people realized how much [front line workers] give to the community,” Coletti said, referring to medical professionals, firefighters, law enforcement, EMS and grocery store workers.
Tammie Pollard worried about Coletti and her other children, none of whom she could check on personally: “It was terrifying, as a mother.”
Khan said at least one nurse at any time cared just for expectant mothers who had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Just looking back in time, they were very brave, because no one knew how it would turn out,” Khan said.
Fabio Oliveros said elderly family members in the Philippines died during the pandemic, a shock to the whole family. As much as he wanted to see his son, he knew he couldn’t.
“We in the medical field knew the need to be overly cautious,” Fabio Oliveros said. “Everyone was practically an enemy we had to stay away from.”
Durvasula said work had an anonymous hotline for people just to talk through the stress — especially young nurses without family at home. Fortunately, she said, her “ER genes” let her leave work, inhale and exhale and be done with it, even if being interviewed on her commute by a newspaper.
Having a partner at home 24 hours, seven days per week, made all the difference, she said.
“I have never seen my husband as much as I have seen him this past year,” Durvasula said. “We just had a 14-year anniversary. It’s been great.”
RelaxDurvasula said she got into baking. So did everyone else, and during that yeast shortage, she made her own sourdough starter. She sent some to her brother when he said he couldn’t get his sourdough to start. The two also got into exercise. She always runs, but her husband and kids joined in. Andres Oliveros also got her in touch with a Sebring-based yoga instructor via Zoom.
“The closest thing I can compare this to is my deployment to Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps,” Andres Oliveros said: “You didn’t know if you would come home and when you’d come home.”
Coletti said her family “washes off the day” each day with showers and fresh clothes.
“We don’t stay in the same clothes after we come home,” Coletti said. “We wash 15 loads per week.”
Whenever possible, they just get outside, to an empty park on bicycles or to a bowling alley, if one is open, and even if it’s two hours away.
Tammie and Pete Pollard have expanded old hobbies. She has tried to catch up on books she meant to read, despite getting new ones each day. He has digitized old recordings of Highlands Little Theatre performances. He has started “experimental” cooking and baking, and some gardening. They both are set to direct shows again this season.
They hope to be there when their son Kevin Richardson — Coletti’s twin — and his wife have a baby this June.
“Not to see the baby, that would kill me,” Tammie Pollard said.
Reconnect
Khan said the world has taken a “quantum leap into the future” with more local restaurants, stores and professionals available via the internet. Her children have learned new skills from YouTube, even how to restring a harp.
She was happy to be able to have her children return to school. Gabriella said she hated not being able to connect with friends, do group projects or field trips, and looked forward to getting out of the house, despite worries about the conflicts people had over mask use. Khan said she’s been trying to teach her kids to pray through it.
Pete and Tammie Pollard have stayed connected to their kids and grandchildren, especially on holidays, through Zoom or Facetime. They did that for five years while living in Germany.
Fabio Oliveros has seen the loss of the human element as the biggest struggle, especially for the elderly where one might get sick and have to stay in one room, alone, away from the other.
“I am a Christian,” Fabio Oliveros said. “I said, ‘I will get through this.’”
Going forward, Fabio Oliveros expects to see more people using masks, especially during flu season. Durvasula said the last 15-16 months doesn’t feel as long as it should, but the absence will help make reunions and hugs that much sweeter.
“I think we all owe a debt of gratitude to the medical professionals who are on the front line and have had to see it first-hand,” Andres Oliveros said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
“We have to continue to train more doctors and nurses,” Khan said. “We have to teach our children how to serve others. If you’ve busy helping others, you’re going to be less worried about your problems.”