SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies seized nearly half a million dollars slated for a big cocaine purchase orchestrated by undercover agents.

Police charged three locals – Nelson Millan, 47; Hubert Santiesteban, 53, and 49-year-old Martha Lorena Velasquez – with attempted cocaine trafficking of more than 28 grams, but less than 150 kilograms, and criminal conspiracy to conspire in a first-degree felony.

Recommended for you