SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies seized nearly half a million dollars slated for a big cocaine purchase orchestrated by undercover agents.
Police charged three locals – Nelson Millan, 47; Hubert Santiesteban, 53, and 49-year-old Martha Lorena Velasquez – with attempted cocaine trafficking of more than 28 grams, but less than 150 kilograms, and criminal conspiracy to conspire in a first-degree felony.
Undercover law enforcement had the phone number of at least one of the players and were already watching the movements of Santiesteban and Velasquez, who have children together. The arrest report leaves out much of the detail of how the investigation was launched, how contact was made, and of course, the identity of undercover agents.
Here is how the arrest report roughly describes events:
In the last week of March, undercover agents surveilled the home where Santiesteban and Velasquez live together. On April 2, the agents followed the couple as they drove from Sebring to a Walmart in Pinellas County. Once there, Santiesteban exited their vehicle and entered a white van registered to Hernan Millan, 47.
The van drove off to an unknown location for a “substantial amount of time,” the arrest report states. Police allege that Millan has a criminal history of trafficking and distribution of cocaine. He does not have a criminal record in Highlands County, but court records show U.S. Marshals have a felony courtesy hold on him in Pinellas County.
During the week of April 3, an undercover officer called Santiesteban and told him cocaine was prepared and ready for “transport to the Sebring area in the next few days,” the arrest report states. Santiesteban allegedly told the “seller” over the phone that he would have the money ready to buy the cocaine. Santiesteban allegedly told the caller that he would have another man with him during the transaction.
On April 5, a team created multiple kilogram bricks of fake cocaine for an upcoming buy. The undercover sellers called Santiesteban and gave him a date and time to finalize the transaction.
At this point, another team watching Santiesteban’s house saw Millan’s white van drive up to Santiesteban’s house. Millan greeted Santiesteban and Valasquez with a hug. Millan and Santiesteban got into an SUV owned by Velasquez. They drove to the area where they were to purchase the cocaine. However, once at the buy spot, the two men told the undercover officer that they wanted to conclude the purchase at Santiesteban’s house.
When the parties returned to the house, Santiesteban took large amounts of vacuum-packed currency from the black bag, while at the same time, the undercover drug dealers pulled out fake bricks of cocaine.
That’s when a tactical team converged on the home and arrested Millan, Santiesteban, and Velasquez.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and searched the home and property, including all the vehicles. Police seized $436,200 in U.S. currency – $426,000 of which was found in a piston-operated compartment under the floorboard of Millan’s van.
In this case, Millan was charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams, but less than 150 kilograms, as he acted in concert with Santiesteban and Velasquez to conspire to purchase the cocaine.
They charged Santiesteban with attempted trafficking in the same amount of cocaine because he transported the money in the van and then drove to the purchase point.
The three will be arraigned May 1.