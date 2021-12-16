SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jamarcus Donte Wooden, a violent Avon Park criminal, for an attempted first degree murder charge linked to a Nov. 22 incident at Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. They ask that anyone who sees Wooden to call 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.
Wooden is well known to Highlands County law enforcement.
In December 2009, when he was 18, Wooden was arrested for burglarizing an unoccupied home in Avon Park. Police say he stole a .357 firearm, a gold necklace and cash from the home. He was found guilty of burglary of a structure and grand theft of a firearm on May 20, 2012.
In May 2010 he was found guilty of battery and sentenced to four months in County Jail.
On July 8, 2011, Wooden had graduated to armed home invasion, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives say. Wooden knocked on the door of a couple’s home and said nothing as a female asked who was at the front door. When she opened the door, he kicked the door in and leveled a shotgun at the woman and a man who was sitting on a couch watching TV. The man grabbed the barrel of the shotgun that Wooden pointed at him and wrestled with the home invader. The male victim wrestled Wooden out the front door and onto the ground. The homeowner told detectives that he yanked the gun from Wooden’s hands and pointed it at him. The victim pulled the trigger, but the gun was empty. Wooden ran off.
According to court records, Wooden was found guilty of burglary of a structure in the July 8, 2011 incident. He was not prosecuted for the charges of battery and assault with a firearm.
On July 19, 2011, Wooden was charged with attempted robbery after he threw a man to the ground and tried to take his wallet. His victim was in his yard, talking on his cell phone when Wooden attacked him. He was found guilty on April 4, 2012. He was sentenced to a year in jail.
In September 2020, Wooden was charged with loitering, prowling and violating his probation. He was given two months in County Jail for that crime.
In all, Wooden has served more than nine years in Florida state prison.