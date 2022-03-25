TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been on a “sunset tour” to bid farewell to state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
DeSantis and Corcoran have traveled the state together since March 15, the day after the legislative session ended, appearing at schools to sign education bills and tout money in the budget that will go toward raising teacher salaries.
“He’s got a lot of visions and a lot of things he wants to do, and he’s great to work for,” Corcoran said of DeSantis during an appearance in Jacksonville. “He gives you a lot of rope, he gives you a lot of ability to go out there and work with him and come up with different things. And if he likes them, he’s got your back the entire time.”
Often rumored to be angling for a university presidency, Corcoran announced he is stepping down from the commissioner’s job at the end of April to “return to private life” and spend more time with family.
The Republican former speaker of the Florida House, who briefly flirted with his own gubernatorial run in 2018, has been education commissioner since DeSantis took office.
During the tour, the pair — — who have been allies on controversial issues such as student mask requirements and critical race theory — — spoke about their working relationship.
“When you get into these positions … it’s like OK, it’s like a notch on your resume. You can take that, maybe parlay that into something and just kind of be a placeholder. Or you can say, you know what? I have an opportunity to make a difference,” DeSantis said. “He decided that he was going to run through the tape, that he was going to work really hard. And whatever we could do to make a difference, we wanted to do it.”
Corcoran was asked this week about what advice he would give to a successor. Though rumors have swirled, a successor has not been named.
“I thought we were going to be driving at about 45 miles an hour down the highway. We’re driving like 100. And so, the new commissioner, whoever it may be, buckle your seat belt,” Corcoran responded.
The tour, meanwhile, doesn’t appear likely to slow down soon. DeSantis will have more education bills landing on his desk, some of them among the most-controversial issues of the 2022 session. Those include measures that would restrict the way topics like race, gender identity and sexual orientation can be taught in schools.
While it was an obvious joke, Corcoran said he might emulate a certain Tampa Bay sports hero and launch a comeback tour.
“I might pull a (Tom) Brady, governor. I might come back,” Corcoran said.