DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The news came as a surprise to the sports car racing community. CORE autosport, winner of no fewer than seven team championships over the past 12 seasons in IMSA’s top-tier series, is ceasing operations.

“From towing a race car to SCCA races in 1992 to winning races in IMSA’s top prototype class with Colin Braun in 2018, I have had an amazing, dreamlike experience in the sport I love so much,” team founder Jon Bennett said in a statement released late Thursday afternoon. “This was a tremendously difficult decision, but as life outside of racing continues to take my focus away from the driver’s seat, I recognize that it’s time to bring this wild ride to an end.”

