With an approaching cold front meandering in, the weather looked to deteriorate on my planned trip day. I had pre-paid online due to COVID requirements, so even if it stormed, I was going. Packing rain gear and a couple of dry bags, I drove south toward the Naples area.
Along the way I saw numerous birds and the closer I got to my destination, the better the wildlife sightings became. There were crested caracara consuming roadkill, American kestrels scouting from power lines and great egrets spearing fish along roadside ditches. Counting 17 belted kingfishers along an adjacent deep, open canal, traffic flow prevented my stopping for photographs. In one area the embankment was thick with wood storks and egrets as heavy equipment turned the ditches along the roadside.
Near the entrance of my destination, a pair of sandhill cranes methodically strolled open areas of grass and black vultures dozed in the treetops. I pulled in and headed up to the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary boardwalk via the Blair Audubon Center. About a two-hour drive from Sebring, this 200-mile round trip is an easy drive of back roads and small towns into the heart of an ancient watery forest.
Under protection since 1912, the 2.25-mile elevated boardwalk may remind you of portions of our local Cypress Swamp Trail “catwalk” at Highlands Hammock. While a large section of the walkway slinks over the dark, tannic waters of a cypress swamp, it also traverses a sawgrass pond, expansive wet prairie, an area of pond cypress and a short section of pine flatwoods. With benched rain shelters and an elevated observation platform over the central marsh, it is a leisurely immersion into the silence and peace of nature.
Birds greeted me immediately upon entering the walkway, accessible from the interior of the nature center. Like most places, hours and access are limited due to COVID so be sure to check ahead of time as walk-up entry is currently unavailable. From cardinals to cat birds, blue jays to red-bellied woodpeckers, it was a flurry of feathers. Pileated woodpeckers, eastern phoebes, Carolina wrens all darted about as I was showered with berries from a pair of young raccoons feeding in the palms above.
Along the walkway, the silence of the swamp surrounded me with a few instances of crashing and animal calls before stillness settled once more. There were no panthers, bobcats or bears on this trip, but all have been seen at one time. River otters were spotted along with white-tailed deer and barred owls hooted in the low light surrounding huge ancient cypress trees- some 600 years old and over 25 feet in circumference.
An enjoyable day trip, reservations are required and packing a lunch would be prudent due to current restrictions. The gift shop offers drinks, snacks, and thoughtful, nature-focused merchandise along with guidebooks and knowledgeable staff.