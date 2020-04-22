ORLANDO — The economic and health fears prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely causing stress for just about everyone. Whether you are a healthcare worker, first responder, a caregiver or are missing someone you’ve lost, Cornerstone Hospice is offering free support groups to the community where participants can express their feelings, receive help from a specially trained counselor and understand that they are not alone.
• Virtual First Responder and Healthcare Professional Support Group
First and Third Tuesday — begins April 21, 3 – 4 p.m.
• Virtual COVID-19 Support Group for general public
First and Third Tuesday, begins April 21, 1 – 2 p.m.
• Virtual Caregiver Support Group
Second and fourth Wednesday, begins April 22, 1 – 2 p.m.
• Virtual Grief Support Group
Second and fourth Thursday, begins April 23, 10 – 11 a.m.
All support groups will be held via videoconferencing. It’s free to participate but you must be at least 18 years old and must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.
About Cornerstone Hospice
Cornerstone Hospice is a leading community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida. For 35 years Cornerstone has set the standard for hospice care as we serve more than 7,000 people in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties each year. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.