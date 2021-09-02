TAVARES — Cornerstone Hospice offers support groups to help community members who may be struggling with the loss of a loved one, the pressures of being a caregiver or just feeling anxious and discouraged by work, school and the pandemic.
Participation in the support groups is free and open to any resident in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Sumter, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. You must be 18 and up unless otherwise specified and it does not matter whether a family member was in Cornerstone’s care:
Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6 – 11), First and third Monday of each month, 3 p.m.
Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12-17), First and third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m.
Teen Talks Support Group (age 12 – 17), First and third Wednesday of each month, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Grief Support Groups, First and third Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Adult Grief Support Groups, Third Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Second and fourth Wednesday, 12 p.m.; Second and fourth Thursday, 10 a.m.
Loss of a Parent Grief Support Group (For adults who have lost a parent), Every third Friday, 9 a.m.
Loss of a Spouse Grief Support Group, Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Mindful Mondays (open to anyone), Mondays, 8 a.m.
You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.
About Cornerstone Hospice
Cornerstone Hospice is a leading community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida and North Georgia. For over 37 years, Cornerstone has set the standard for hospice care as we serve more than 7,000 people each year in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Hall counties in Georgia. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, call 866-742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.