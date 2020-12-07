After reading two of the Your View letters to the editor, it makes me wonder if these people who continually accuse President Trump of being dysfunctional, mentally ill and abusive, are the ones in need of mental help?
I have given up any hope for these people and pray they are the very fringe of citizens living in the outland of sanity.
The people who really love America have sat quietly by and watched the last president given accolades, credit and excuses for the many many things he did to ruin the fabric of the country, because he was our president and the office commanded its due respect.
The majority of this country is still Christian, and God willing will remain Christian and if some people have a problem with that, too bad! Maybe if those who tell us the one God of the Bible does not exist, they would kindly tell us who their God is, or explain creation and the order that returns after men do their best to ruin the world throughout history, maybe we would take them off the uniformed lost list.
When some men of the cloth write about how the president is ill and wrathful and should being given no credit for the good he has done for this country and our Christian faith, then signs their letter Rev., should re-examine their own faith.
The loving faith that started this great country is the cornerstone of this country and will carry it through.
Jay Broker
Sebring