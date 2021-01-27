TAVARES, Fla. – With many students attending school remotely, the traditional exchange of Valentines may be lost. Cornerstone’s Kids plans several Valentine’s Day activities that will help children and teens interact with peers in a safe, supportive environment.
Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m. — Students are invited to join a Valentine’s making workshop. Participants should register at least a week in advance to receive the kit with materials for the project by mail.
Friday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. — Cornerstone Hospice children’s bereavement counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW will lead a “Valentines to Heaven” event, designed for children in Cornerstone Hospice bereavement program or any child who is struggling with the loss of a loved one. Registration for the event is encouraged before Feb. 5 so that materials for the event can be mailed.
Membership in the Cornerstone’s Kids Program is free and offered to children, ages 6–17, living in Highlands, Hardee, Lake, Polk, Orange, Osceola and Sumter counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Hall counties in Georgia.
During the Cornerstone’s Kids programs, Nardolillo uses art therapy, creative writing, storytelling, play therapy and visualization as well as socially entertaining events to help children alleviate anxiety, deal with their feelings, and learn to cope with grief, family and school environments and even anxiety caused by the pandemic.
All activities are held virtually, for now. Registration is required to participate in the Cornerstone’s Kids programs. Instructions for logging into the events which are held via Zoom video conferencing upon registration.
Information about Cornerstone’s Kids is available at https://CornerstoneHospice.org/cornerstones-kids, by emailing CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or by calling 866-742-6655.