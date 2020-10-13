SEBRING — With one death reported, that of an 81-year-old female, in the Monday update from the Florida Department of Health, Highlands County now has had 100 deaths related to COVID-19.
Highlands added 10 more virus cases for a total of 2,356 over the course of the pandemic. Currently there are 23 who are hospitalized in Highlands due to the coronavirus.
Statewide, there were 48 more Florida resident deaths from coronavirus in the Monday update for a total of 15,412 who have died during the pandemic. The case count increased by 1,533 for a total of 736,024 who have been infected.
Only four counties had a triple-digit increase in virus cases: Broward — 110, Dade — 299, Hillsborough — 119 and Orange — 126.
Eight counties had no new cases in the latest update: Glades, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Liberty, Okeechobee and Union.
With only 56 new cases, Palm Beach County had its lowest daily increase dating back to at least June 15. It’s previous day testing positivity rate was only 1.95%. The previous day positivity rate for Dade County was 4.33% and for Broward County it was 2.36%.
Statewide, the previous day positivity rate was 4.25% while Highlands had a positivity rate of 6.8%. Hendry County had the highest positivity rate in the Heartland with 12.5%.
The Highlands County Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 testing to Highlands County residents from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Call 863-382-7260 or 863-382-7270 to register for testing.
If you feel you have symptoms of COVID-19, call the Health Department to be tested as soon as possible.
In Highlands County, the case data by zip code shows that the 33825 zip code (Avon Park) has had 716 cases, 33870 (Sebring) has had 643 cases, 33852 (Lake Placid) has had 423 cases and 33872 (Sebring) has had 257 cases.
Nationwide, there have been 7,772,099 cases with 214,844 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 37,606,333 cases with 1,078,097 deaths.