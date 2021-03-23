SEBRING — The engines are done roaring, the lights are dim and the fans have all gone home. The 69th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts closes the book on another successful race. COVID-19 certainly challenged the success of this year’s 12 Hours, however, not even a pandemic could keep loyal Sebring race fans away.
To say that the past year at Sebring International Raceway was hectic would be an understatement. The track staff had to work extremely hard to set up for the 12 Hours in March of 2020, then postpone it to November and turn around to have the 12 Hours that took place over this past weekend.
“They did a tremendous job,” SIR’s John Story said.
Story said the staff was tired but pleased that the fans were able to come out and enjoy themselves.
“Everything went according to plan,” Story said. “I found the crowds to be quite orderly. They understood why some areas were closed off.”
Story is hoping things are back to normal soon.
“Hopefully, next year, we’re at 100% and we can reopen the paddock,” Story said.
Getting back to 100% attendance is dependent on the coronavirus vaccines and would have to be done safely with CDC guidelines. He said people want to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“We are just glad the fans could come out and enjoy themselves,” Story said. “In that regard, it was a success.”
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, there were very few (10) arrests at the races and most of the fans behaved. Many of the arrests had nothing to do with the races but were for warrants, failure to appear and the like. One arrest was for taking a golf cart onto the track.
“The crowd was there more to watch the race than to party,” officials said. “For several years now, arrests have been down. Maybe the demographics are changing with race fans. Maybe they know law enforcement and other agencies are being more proactive. It was a good race and good weekend.”
Sebring International Raceway President and General Manager Wayne Estes also felt the 12 Hours was a success for the drivers and fans.
“There were a lot of people but it wasn’t crowded,” he said. “We were prepared to stop selling (tickets) on Saturday if we had to, but we didn’t have to.”
While many things went right, Estes said they will be looking at areas that need improvement. One area will be the traffic jam on Haywood Taylor Boulevard caused by closing Gate 4 to the public.
Estes called the fans understanding of the changes the pandemic forced SIR into.
Estes’ favorite portion of the races is listening to the young fans and see how excited they are to be there.
“It’s also great to see people tell you how many years they have been there. That never gets old,” Estes said.
The next big event for the track will be Creventic’s Hankook 24 Hours of Sebring on Nov. 18-20. Estes said the drivers will be racing their GT cars from the Netherlands.
WEC is also slated to return to the 12 Hours of Sebring next year in March.