SEBRING — The latest school-related COVID-19 numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that the Highlands School District had a total of 14 new virus cases in the week of Jan. 3-9.
Highlands’ schools had eight new COVID cases in the previous report for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, which was during winter break.
The new cases includes: three students at Sebring High, one student and two staff members at Cracker Trail Elementary, two students at both Avon Elementary and Hill-Gustat Middle, and one student each at Avon Park Middle, Lake Placid Middle, Memorial Elementary and Sebring Middle School.
Hill-Gustat Middle now has a total of 30 virus cases from Sept. 6 through Jan. 9, followed by 28 cases at Sebring High and 25 cases at Sebring Middle.
South Florida State College had three student cases in the latest report for a total of 34 cases.
There were no new reported cases in private schools in Highlands County.
Some Heartland area schools had higher recent and/or total virus numbers including DeSoto High with seven new cases for the week of Jan. 3-9 for a total of 36 cases.
Hardee Junior High had five new cases for a total of 34 and Hardee Senior High had four new cases bringing its total to 65.
Clewiston Middle School in Hendry County had four new cases for a total of 17.
Some Okeechobee District schools, that had low overall numbers, had a spike of cases for the week of Jan. 3-9 including: Central Elementary with seven cases bringing its total to 11, both Seminole Elementary and South Elementary with five cases for a total of 12 cases at both schools and four new cases at Osceola Middle for a total of 16 COVID-19 cases.
With the coronavirus in a resurgence in Florida and mutant forms of the virus spreading rapidly, the White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending that the state’s K-12 teachers and some older students be tested weekly, WJXT Jacksonville reports.
“All K-12 teachers and older students, community colleges and universities should require weekly testing, as it dramatically decreases COVID-19 viral spread by identifying and isolating the asymptomatic individuals, as well as symptomatic individuals, and allows for contact tracing,” the report urged.
“Aggressive mitigation must be used to match a more aggressive virus, moving beyond what worked in the summer to more layered mitigation” such as face masks, social distancing and paying close attention to hygiene protocols.