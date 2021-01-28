SEBRING — The latest weekly School COVID-19 report shows 14 new cases, all students, at Highlands district schools, while Hardee district schools had 41 new virus cases.
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health showed new cases in students who attend nine Highlands district schools for the week of Jan. 10-16. Highlands district schools also had 14 new cases in the previous week of Jan. 3-9.
There were no new private school cases reported in Highlands and South Florida State College had just one new student cases for a total of 35 reported cases.
Sebring Middle had three new cases.
Sebring High, Avon Park High and Lake Placid Middle each had two new virus cases.
Avon Park Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle, Lake Placid High, Lake County Elementary and Lake Placid Elementary each had one new case.
The Highlands Schools with the most cumulative cases from Sept. 6 to Jan. 16 are Sebring High — 32, Hill-Gustat Middle — 31 and Sebring Middle — 28.
In comparison, Hardee district schools has a much higher virus case count with 41 new cases in the week of Jan. 10-16, including 18 new cases at Hardee Junior High for a total of 52 and 10 new cases at Hardee Senior High for a total of 75.
Hendry district schools had 25 new cases in the week of Jan. 10-16, including nine cases at Labelle High School for a total of 54 COVID-19 cases at Labelle High.
Glades district schools had nine new cases, DeSoto district schools had seven new cases and Okeechobee district schools had 24 new virus cases for the week of Jan. 10-16.