The Constitution mandates that the federal government conduct a census every 10 years, counting everyone who lives in the United States and its five territories, regardless of legal status.
Census counts are extremely important. They are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, redraw congressional, state, and local district boundaries, and determine the amount of federal government funding that state governments and local communities receive for the next decade.
So far, 63% of U.S. households have responded by completing their 2020 census questionnaires. That leaves 60 million households that have not responded. Many of these households are among the hardest to reach segments of the population, including low-income families, minorities and undocumented immigrants. The Census Bureau has hired 500,000 census enumerators to follow up with non-responders.
The pandemic, which led to the closing of Census Bureau offices for several weeks earlier this year, also has put the Census Bureau several months behind schedule. In April, with White House approval, the Census Bureau asked Congress for the following extensions of time:
- Census enumerators originally scheduled to gather data from mid-May through July 31 will now do so from Aug. 11 through Oct. 31.
- Apportionment counts originally scheduled to be delivered to the president by Dec. 31 will be delivered by April 30, 2021. Redistricting counts originally scheduled to be delivered to the states by April 1, 2021 will be delivered by July 31, 2021.
The House of Representatives voted in favor of the revised schedule on May 15. The Senate did not act.
In the meantime, the White House backtracked on its earlier support for the extension of deadlines.
Wilbur Ross, Secretary of the Department of Commerce, which oversees the Census Bureau, has indicated that the White House wants the field work completed by Sept. 30 and the census delivered to the president by Dec. 31.
Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham is optimistic that the Bureau can provide a complete and accurate census by the end of the year.
But Census Bureau employees and outside experts are worried.
“We are past the window of being able to get those counts by those dates at this point,” Albert Fontenot, Census Bureau associate director, said in July, referring to the Dec. 31 deadline to deliver Census data to the president.
Robert Santos, vice president of the Urban Institute and incoming president of the American Statistical Association, agrees. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, but one thing is absolutely sure. There will be egregious undercounts if the Census Bureau has to produce this data by December.”
Democratic lawmakers call the President’s action a deliberate attempt to undercount groups that tend to support the Democratic Party.
This isn’t the first time that President Trump has tried to use the census for political advantage.
in 2019, in an attempt to target undocumented immigrants, the administration asked that a citizenship question be added to the census. On June 27, 2019, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s plan.
The president then issued an order barring undocumented immigrants from being included in the population totals used for reapportionment.
At a July 29 emergency hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, four former census directors testified that the order is unconstitutional. It is also being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union.
“I think the administration knows their order isn’t going to be constitutional. Maybe through [instilling] fear of it, they’re trying to get to the same place,” Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of more than 200 advocacy groups, said in a written statement to the Committee.
The Census Bureau has always prided itself on its non-partisanship. However, last month the administration, without consulting Congress, added two high-level political appointees to the Census Bureau.
Neither have the experience in census issues or administration to assume such senior roles, according to Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which sent a letter to Secretary Ross calling for the appointees’ resignations.
One of the appointees has written op eds criticizing the impeachment of President Trump and has tweeted about Democratic primaries.
The other appointee has been a paid political consultant for an individual with a history of racist depictions of Black people.
Census employees report that both appointees have questioned why the bureau is so concerned with improving response rates among hard-to-count populations.
We don’t know yet exactly how much of an undercount of the population there will be or how much the undercount will affect reapportionment, redistricting, and how federal funds are distributed to the states and localities.
But civil rights groups, attorneys, voting right groups, and many others will be watching closely for the results, because the census affects us all.