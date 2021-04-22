SEBRING — There were 23 new COVID-19 cases in Highlands County District schools in the latest weekly count from the Florida Department of Health.
There were nine district schools that had at least one new case for the week of April 4 — 10, but Sebring High School had the highest number with eight, which included six students and two listed as unknown for a total of 87 from Sept. 6 to April 10.
Cracker Trail Elementary School had three new cases, all students, bringing its total to 25.
Sebring Middle School had two new cases, both in students, for a total of 46 and Hill-Gustat Middle had two student cases for a total of 55.
Fred Wild Elementary School had two new virus cases, one student and one unknown, bringing its total to 11.
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School had one new student cases for a total of 11, the Kindergarten Learning Center had one new student case for a total of five and Woodlawn Elementary School had one new student virus case for a total of 12.
There was one student case in the Highlands County Hospital Homebound Program.
South Florida State College had two new student cases for the week of April 4 — 10 for a total of 51.
Around the Heartland, Hardee County schools had six new cases including four at Hardee Senior High, bringing its total to 111.
Hendry County schools had 12 new cases, DeSoto County Schools had 11 new cases and one new case at a private school, and Okeechobee County schools had nine new cases.