In our current environment of health and economic uncertainly, it can be very challenging trying to keep up with everything that is important. Let’s take a look at the three stimulus bills that Congress has passed to help with the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
Congress passed three bills that work to lessen the economic impact and put money back into our economy. They are the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (CPRSAA) and the most familiar, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) was signed into law by the President on March 18th, taking effect on April 2nd. The funding for this bill was $3.5 billion. It expanded family leave and paid sick leave. It also enhanced protections for healthcare workers.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (CPRSAA) was passed in early March, authorizing more than $8 billion for emergency funding and healthcare research.
The bill that has made the most news and is familiar to many people, is the CARES Act.
“The CARES Act is Washington’s massive stimulus effort to provide relief for families, individuals, small businesses and major sectors of our economy impacted by the coronavirus outbreaks,” said Jim Febeo, head of Federal Government Relations with Fidelity Investments.
“For individuals, it makes retirement funds available for emergency spending needs and delays mandatory distributions. It also enables broader use of health savings accounts and provides help on student debt.”
For many, the most important part of the CARES Act is the provision sending most Americans direct payments of $1,200 (for individuals), $2,400 (for joint filers), plus $500 (for each child).
The amount of payments will be reduced for those with higher incomes. The amount you receive will be determined by your AGI (adjusted gross income) on your 2019 taxes filed (or 2018 taxes, if you have not yet filed for 2019).
Some more good news is that the deadline for filing and payment of 2019 Federal income taxes has been moved from April 15th to July 15th by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The FFCRA requires paid leave for more employees. The provisions apply to businesses of 500 employees or less (however, businesses with 50 employees or less may be exempt).
Eligible employees must be allowed up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid sick time, if certain criteria are met (such as being unable to work due to quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms).
The FFCRA provides up to $1 billion in aid to the unemployment insurance system. The CARES Act expands unemployment insurance, increasing the amount of weekly benefits.
Here are some other important changes.
The FFCRA provides help to those who are self-employed, with tax credits and emergency paid sick leave for quarantine or testing.
The CARES Act suspends payments on federal student loans for six months. It also waives interest on the loans for six months.
The CARES ACT has relaxed some retirement account rules, such as RMD’s (required minimum distributions) and penalty free withdrawals (taxes will still be due, but can be spread over three years).
Testing and vaccines for COVID-19 must be covered by private insurance plans without cost sharing. Coverage of telehealth under Medicare has been expanded.
This is an overview of important changes affecting our daily lives. As today’s world is changing daily, if not hourly, please be sure to consult with your healthcare professional, insurance company, financial advisor or employer for the latest information and how it affects you personally.
Here are some important websites where you can obtain more information:
www.studentaid.gov (student loan information)
www.fidelity.com (retirement account information)
www.DOL.gov (sick and family leave)
www.highlandsedc.com (local economic information and resources)
www.irs.gov (Internal Revenue Service)