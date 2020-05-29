SEBRING — As the daily number of new cases decreased to one or none in the past few days, there were five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Highlands County for a total of 119.
A total of 37 have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic with 8 deaths.
The summary data for Highlands County lists 1 case among correctional facility staff/residents in Highlands with 2,452 such cases statewide.
Florida’s total number of cases is 53,285 with 9,795 hospitalizations and 2,364 deaths, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. Florida had 624 new cases on Wednesday.
The demographics of the Highlands resident cases show 59 male cases and 58 female cases within an age range of 0 to 85 with a median age of 55.
The age group of 55-64 has clearly the highest number of cases with 30 followed by the 75-84 age group with 16 cases.
Hardee County recorded 25 new cases in the past five days for a total of 88 cases. Hardee’s 25-34 age group has 29 cases. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Hardee County.
DeSoto County recorded 30 new cases in the past five days for a total of 132 including 28 cases in the 25-34 age group. There have been 8 virus deaths in DeSoto County.
While the South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have had the most cases and deaths, Hillsborough County has the fourth highest numbers in the state with 2,019 cases and 76 deaths. Hillsborough recorded 201 new cases in the past five days.
Nationwide, there have been 1,708,726 case with 100,769 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 5,925,063 cases with 357,377 deaths.