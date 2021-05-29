Highlands County saw nine new cases of COVID-19, according to Thursday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health, the same as the previous day. Five of the new cases were ages 35-44.
The nine new cases bring the county’s total to 8,767, with 8,669 being resident cases and the remaining 98 non-resident cases.
There were 254 resident tests processed on Thursday, with the nine positive tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 3.54% for the day.
The state is showing one additional death for the county, which puts the total at 366.
The state shows there were 64 vaccines given in the county on Thursday, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 45,916 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,657 people who have received the first dose and 34,259 who have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 2,338 cases, bringing the total to 2,320,818 cases. There have been 2,277,470 cases involving residents and 43,348 non-resident cases.
The state processed 76,576 resident tests and had 74,2335 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.06%, making it more than two weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 43 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,512, of which 36,774 have been resident deaths and 738 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 28,066 doses given on Thursday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,213,280 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,187,878 having received both doses and 2,025,402 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. has surpassed the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 166,388,129 people have received at least one, which is 50.1% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 40.2%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 59.3%, while 62.2% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.7% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 74.5% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.23 million cases and had 593,675 deaths.
Globally, there have been 169.13 million cases and 3.51 million deaths.