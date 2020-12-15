LAKE PLACID — The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade went off without a hitch on Saturday night. The “Down Home Christmas” Parade was a success by all accounts.
Although the parade was smaller in terms of participants, Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush said there were 47 entrants. The caravan of lights began its traditional route from Dal Hall Boulevard to Main Avenue to Interlake Boulevard and stopped just before U.S. 27.
The parade consisted of many floats, dance troupes, civic organizations and churches. As always, the Lake Placid High School JROTC led with the colors and chanted a special Christmas cadence. LPHS was also represented by the marching band, Winter Guard, cheerleaders and clubs such as Future Farmers of America.
The grand marshals were the Tharp Family, owners of the Golden Corral, soon to reopen as “Tharp Steakhouse by Golden Corral.” The Tharp family had to close their restaurant during the shutdown but continued to help the community by providing free meals from their kitchen until they were able to open. They are once again closed to renovate for the new business model.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook and his wife Marge rode together and wished the crowd a “Merry Christmas!” while beauty queens sat atop other convertibles or in pickup truck beds with their crowns and sashes waving to the parade attendants. Motorcycles decked out in lights and passengers in holiday gear roared pasted the children and their parents.
Under the heading of “only in Florida parades” were boats and watercraft being towed while they twinkled. ATVs were bearing music and there was at least one Grinch. A hunting buggy was lit from its gigantic tires to the people it carried on deck. Riders on horseback ushered in the guests of honor, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. The jolly couple waved as children’s eyes’ became round with delight. The youngsters called out to Santa, who waved back with a merry “Ho, Ho, Ho.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler was in his department vehicle in the front of the parade and was followed by other first responder vehicles with lights flashing and the sirens blaring to the delight of the youngest in the audience. Fire trucks held families and cheerleaders.
Although the parade was smaller than last year and the crowd was not as large, the chamber received many compliments. This was Bush’s first year as executive director, so the compliments were validation that the chamber went forth with the parade despite the pandemic and the challenges it presented organizers.
“We felt it needed to be done,” Bush said. “It was all outdoors. We wanted to have some holiday happenings and spread some Christmas cheer.”
Even after Avon Park canceled its parade, the chamber went forward for a feeling of normalcy.
“We were very happy with the turn out. It was a feel good thing to do for the town,” Bush said.
Another challenge to the parade’s success came around Thanksgiving when Gini and Steve Shevick, the couple who usually dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, became ill. The couple was hospitalized with COVID-19. Gary Sexsmith and Christina Ammons stepped up to fill the Claus’ shoes. The Shevicks are recovering from the comfort of their own home and saw video of the parade.
Gini Shevick said she and Steve were very disappointed not to be in attendance this year, but “so happy that there was a terrific Santa and Mrs. Claus to delight the kids. We saw a video and they looked amazing and did a great job. We are looking forward to be back next.”
Bush said Sexsmith and Ammons represented the Claus couple wonderfully.
“I want to thank everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the parade a success,” Bush said. “We couldn’t have done it without the help of the town employees, the police department and all the chamber volunteers.”