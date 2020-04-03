Due to the concerns with the coronavirus, residents are asked to please NOT approach the waste collection trucks on route but to please feel free to call the office at 863-655-0005 with any questions.
A message from Highlands County Board of County Commission
rwashington
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today