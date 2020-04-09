SEBRING — Honk if you love Jesus, used to be a cute bumper sticker, now it’s a form of worship, at least at First Baptist of Lake Josephine. Honking is considered the new “Amen,” according to Pastor Dr. Stephen Ahrens, who will be leading Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday drive-in style at 111 Lake Josephine Drive.
So, what is a drive-in church service? Ahrens has reached back to the past to the 1950s where the idea for a drive-in church was born but never really caught on. Ahrens said cars will enter one way onto the church property and park in the large field. Congregants will stay in their cars and tune in to a given FM radio station where they will hear Ahrens preach. The FM transmitter will cover about a half mile and is similar to the speaker used in the old drive-in movie theaters. The worship team and the pastor will lead corporate worship atop a flatbed truck.
“Our motto is ‘come as you are, stay in your car,’” Ahrens said. “It will feel like we are all together but still have social distancing guidelines. We will have a single usher with a mask and gloves distributing prepackaged communion and juice that we ordered.”
Ahrens said Facebook Live has been a great way to connect for regular services. In fact, attendance has increased three to four times the normal attendance. But Ahrens said people like to get together on the highest of holy days. Easter service will either be live or, depending on conditions, it may be taped and put on social media. The next three Sunday services will be held the same way. Ahrens is hoping to be back in the church by Mother’s Day.
Prayer walking with a twist
Lots of people have heard of prayer walking, praying purposefully while walking, sometimes with specific locations in mind. Ahrens has put a new twist on that as well. He has come up with Holy Week prayer driving. As of Wednesday, anyone can pick up a packet from the church that contains a CD and a brochure from a basket in the vestibule in front of the Fellowship Hall on the west side of the campus.
The idea is to drive to eight locations on the brochure. The first location is the church, the next is the courthouse; hospitals, fire departments, police departments, nursing homes and schools are some of the other locations.
“If you have kids or grandkids, you can pray at their specific schools; if not, we have some addresses,” Ahrens said. “The CD has hymns that have a short devotional from me. The brochure has a prayer guide and bullet points.”
Depending on locations, the drive should take an hour to an hour and a half.
“I’m really excited about this,” Ahrens said. “Prayer is the only thing we can do as a church right now. It’s also the most important.”