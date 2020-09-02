SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 30, a local grassroots effort for national prayer began. It started by a local internet radio station, Armor Radio, along with Gracepointe Ministries, local pastors and local churches. They joined in on a month-long national prayer campaign planned to last until Sept. 30, 2020.
Radio personality “Papa Joo” began announcing on his show to “go out every night on the sidewalks, parks and parking lots across America and pray.” He said, “We can’t gather and pray, but we can gather and protest.”
So, he went to the city of Sebring to inquire if he needed permits to organize such an event. He was told they could gather in Circle Park and “pray all you want.” With that the event began to take shape.
The call was heard across the social media airwaves reaching as far as Yorba Linda, California where Karen Foster formed a team and messaged them on Facebook, “We had a great turn out. Thank you for inspiring me to get this organized,” she shared.
On Aug. 30, the United Methodist Church along with other churchgoers kicked it off by gathering in Sebring at what locals call “the downtown Circle.” Braving the pandemic, a crowd of more then 50 arrived ready to pray for their individual causes aimed at the healing of the nation.