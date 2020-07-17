SEBRING — A record of 156 deaths in a day from COVID-19 has pushed the Florida death toll from the virus to 4,677 while 13,965 new cases brings the statewide total to 315,775, according to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County added 28 new cases for a total of 656. The number of those who are currently hospitalized due to the virus increased from 54 on Wednesday to 64 on Thursday. The number of virus deaths remains at 13 in Highlands.
The majority of the county’s cases over the course of the pandemic have been in three zip codes — 220 cases in 33870 (Sebring), 211 cases in 33825 (Avon Park) and 83 in 33852 (Lake Placid).
The median age of the Highlands County cases is 47 while the statewide median age of virus cases is 39.
Among those who have been tested for COVID-19, Highlands continues to have a low percentage (5.6%) who test positive. Statewide, the positive rate 11.2%.
Some of the highest positive testing rates are in the Heartland with Glades at 26.4%, Hendry at 19.9%, Hardee at 18.4% and DeSoto at 13.9%.
Miami-Dade County has a positive COVID-19 testing rate of 16.3%.
Three counties had quadruple-digit increases in virus cases: Miami-Dade, 3,092; Broward, 1,433, and Orange 1,379.
There were 21 counties with three-digit increases in cases led by Palm Beach, 915; Lee, 835; Duval, 831; Hillsborough, 538, and Osceola, 516.
The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), in a letter to the National Governors Association (NGA), warned states of imminent outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities given the major spikes in new cases in several states across the U.S., combined with serious personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and significant delays in getting testing results for long-term care residents and caregivers.
The AHCA and NCAL call for expediting lab processing time and a solution for on-site testing with reliable and rapid results, additional support for PPE supplies – especially N-95 masks and for states to work in close coordination with long term care providers on reopening facilities to visitations.
Also, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME Florida) reports that the safety of its members and the public at large is of primary importance to the union that represents thousands of custodians, janitors, bus drivers, food service workers, office and clerical staff, and many other workers on the front-line lines of this pandemic.
“We are very concerned about the Florida Department of Education’s order to reopen schools beginning next month as Florida emerges as a global epicenter of COVID-19 cases,” the union states.
“We urge Governor DeSantis and the Department of Education to prioritize the health and welfare of students and public-school employees as we proceed with reopening schools this fall. We need a responsible plan that minimizes the threat of the virus in our schools. That plan currently does not exist. We must do better,” according to AFSCME.