SEBRING — For the third day in a row there is a new record high in the number of deaths recorded in a single day from COVID-19.
The 253 deaths in Thursday’s data brings the total to 6,709 who have died in Florida due to the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.
With 9,956 new cases, the state total is now 461,379.
Highlands County added 19 cases for a total of 1,132 with 26 deaths. Cases range in those from age 0 to 96 with a median age of 47.
Currently, Highlands has 57 who are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Glades County had no new cases in the past two days.
State-supported testing sites have closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias. Sites will reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
There was an increase of 60 Florida resident deaths in Dade County from the Wednesday count.
There has been 2,921 deaths of residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 85 from the Wednesday count.
Dade County had an increase of 2,752 cases and Broward County had an increase of 1,383 virus cases.
The counties with triple-digits increases in COVID-19 cases are: Bay — 100, Collier — 159, Columbia — 144, Duval — 418, Escambia — 159, Hillsborough — 467, Lee — 260, Manatee — 149, Marion — 369, Okaloosa — 127, Orange — 408, Osceola — 136, Palm Beach — 506, Pasco — 103, Pinellas — 322, Polk — 225 Santa Rosa — 154, Sarasota — 105, St. Lucie — 100 and Volusia — 135
Broward and Dade counties and the counties with triple-digit increase account for 8,681 of the total of new cases in Florida.
Nationwide, there have been 4,461,585 cases with 151,451 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 17,109,335 cases with 668,801 deaths