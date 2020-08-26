LAKE PLACID — Grace Butcher has been volunteering at the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce since 2001 and loves everything about it, especially the friends she has met. They obviously like her too, enough to throw her a surprise party Thursday for her 93rd birthday. Her date of birth is Aug. 11, 1927.
Butcher thought Thursday was a normal day of volunteering at the chamber office, when Executive Director Jennifer Bush, asked her to step outside about noon; Jennifer wanted to show her something odd. She was certainly surprised by what she saw – a 2020- style parade of cars decked out with streamers and balloons. People waved from their cars and honked their horns as they passed her.
The mural room had a cake waiting for her to return inside. Two balloons in the shape of a 9 and a 3 kept twisting around.
“I always said I wasn't going to get past 39,” Butcher said. “I don't want to be older than Jack Benny.”
She said she was blown away and called her brother in Ohio when she got home. Butcher said she had only one birthday party in her life, when she was 9 years old.
Mary Naumann, Butcher's friend and co-volunteer, was behind organizing the party. Butcher jokingly said she was the “instigator” and the one who stirred the pot. When asked why she wanted to have a party for Grace, Naumann got a big smile on her face.
“Because she's dynamic,” Naumann exclaimed. “She's 93 and runs circles around all of us. She walks four miles a day then goes home and gardens for four hours. I can only workout an hour a day. She makes me feel like a wuss.”
Bush and the chamber of commerce rely heavily on their volunteers and was happy to celebrate with Butcher.
“Our volunteers are like family,” Bush exclaimed. “The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce is blessed to have some of the finest ladies give of their time. We couldn’t do what we do without their devotion and talents. Grace is a valued volunteer for the chamber and we couldn’t wait to celebrate her 93rd birthday with her in a big way! I am constantly impressed by these wonderful ladies. They always go above and beyond to help out where needed and over the years have forged friendships with each other outside of work. Getting together for Grace’s birthday is just icing on the cake!”
Butcher was born and raised in the mountains of West Virginia. In 1950, her husband Frank and she moved to Hialeah so he could attend a “small aviation school” called Embry Riddle. He worked with the airlines for 30 years. The couple was married for 51 and a half years. The couple did not have children.
Hialeah was getting too big and busy for her taste. Grace's sister was in Lake Placid and the couple moved here to be near her in 1998. Her sister died just five weeks after her husband died 19 years ago. Butcher told her friend and neighbor Maryel Clare that she was tired of gardening and there was only so many weeds she could pull. Clare told her to work at the chamber.
“I said OK, I've been here every since,” Butcher laughed. “I've worked with so many people over the years. They've come and gone but I am still here.”
Butcher also volunteers at her church's library but that has been closed since March due to COVID-19.
When asked what her favorite part of volunteering is, Butcher quickly answered, “the people.”
“I love people,” she said.
Butcher is very independent and cleans her car, does her own yard work, cleans her own pool and has no desire to slow down.
She says she does not know the secret to longevity but it must be in the genes.
“It's not the food, cause I was raised on fried food,” she said. “Lots of grease and bacon grease. I never smoked or drank. I lived in a family where you just didn't do that.”