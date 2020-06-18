The Florida Department of Health is the state’s official source for all things COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean FDOH is the only one tracking the virus and the numbers. Several others are looking at the data, which has resulted in differing interpretations than what you hear from Gov. Ron DeSantis, or in the case of Rebekah Jones, a completely different set of numbers.
Jones was involved in a very public dismissal from FDOH in which she was fired on May 18. Jones told CBS12 News in West Palm Beach she was let go because she refused to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”
At a press conference that week, DeSantis said Jones had a pattern of “insubordination” and should have been fired months ago.
Jones, who was involved in the creation and input of data into the FDOH dashboard, started her own website a week ago, complete with its own dashboard and the numbers between the two are quite different in some aspects, most notably in the total count of positive cases.
Florida’s Community Coronavirus Dashboard, which is what Jones calls her dashboard, also reports the number of people who have tested positive for antibodies. The FDOH site does not include those cases on the dashboard but the report is available on the floridahealthcovid19.gov site under the “Review total antibody results in Florida” tab.
“We count everyone who has had a confirmed-positive COVID-19 lab result, including antibody testing,” a press release stated. “Any cumulative count of positive people in Florida should include any person who has a confirmed-positive lab result, whether tested while symptomatic or not. This helps us better track the disease burden on healthcare systems and its spread in the community.”
“Antibodies are detected in the blood of people who are tested after infection; they show the body’s efforts to fight off a specific infection,” according to the CDC.
Although Jones uses the information provided by FDOH, the data is presented differently. Jones also shows a higher death rate, as the FDOH has excluded non-resident deaths from its numbers.
“We show the number of positive people, hospitalizations, and deaths for everyone tested in Florida, regardless of their legal address,” Jones’ release stated. “DOH excludes non-residents from its demographic data, zip code data, death data, and case data over time.”
There is a huge disparity in the testing numbers, as well. The DOH website shows Highlands County with having tested 6,020 people as of Wednesday’s update. Jones’ site shows only 4,010 people were tested, which includes antibody tests. The site does say 6,020 tests were given, but 37.5% of those were duplicates or retests.
As a result of the different numbers, there are two very different positive percentage rates, as FDOH says 3.3% of Highlands County tests are positive, while Jones’ dashboard has the percentage at 5.2%.
There is also information on Jones’ site that you won’t find on the FDOH site, such as emergency room admissions, which shows Highlands County had 54 ER admissions for COVID-19 compared to 45 hospital admissions, which comes from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration.
The site, floridacovidaction.com, also lists grades for counties on social distancing, where Highlands County received an “F,” as did the majority of counties. Those with the highest rating of “C” are Glades, Dixie, Lafayette and Liberty counties. Jones’ dashboard states Highlands County’s grade is “because the average distance traveled here barely decreased by 9%, and the average visitation to non-essential locations decreased slightly by 32% as of 6/9/2020.”
Local emergency room physician Dr. Cary Pigman said Monday he objects to the social distancing grades in rural communities. He said the people in settings such as Okeechobee and Highlands County have to drive to get most places such as work or the grocery store.
DeSantis said Tuesday he has no plans of shutting down the state again and said the increase in numbers is due to increased testing, as well as several “hot spots,” such as farm labor camps.
But University of Florida professor Mark Settles, director of the Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Program, routinely updates COVID-19 information on his Facebook page and compared data for the last two weeks in May and the first two weeks of June and concluded, “Tests went up 10%. Positives have nearly doubled. The positivity rate also significantly increased. Tests are not increasing fast enough to explain the increase in Covid-19 positives in Florida.”