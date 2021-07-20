SEBRING — Parents and students are getting ready for Aug. 10, the first day of school in Highlands County. There are many preparations this time of year, such as buying school supplies and shopping for clothes. In addition, there are school physicals and immunizations to obtain.
Schools in Highlands County have not mandated the COVID vaccines to enter into the 2021-2022 school year. Masks are optional as well for students and staff on campus or school buses.
“We will continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health, Highlands County, to monitor any changes with regard to COVID-19 in our state and county,” the school board’s John Varady said.
Doctors from AdventHealth “strongly recommended” parents to consider COVID-19 for those 12 and older in a Thursday morning briefing.
“Vaccinations for faculty, staff and students is a personal choice and is not required by the district,” Varady said. “If however, a student or staff member is identified through contact tracing as having had contact with a COVID-19 positive individual, that student or staff member would not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated.”
Concerns have arisen amid the increase in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Epidemiologist and Executive Director of Infection Control Dr. Vincent Hsu said Delta has become the main variant and is more transmissible. He also said Delta is the likely mutation Florida will see in the coming weeks or months.
“The most important thing is to do what you can do to keep your child safe,” Hsu said. “Even though the CDC recommends that the masks are optional for those who are vaccinated, one may say let’s continue to wear our masks, continue to social distance and above all, if your child hasn’t been vaccinated and is eligible to get the vaccine, please really strongly consider getting your child vaccinated. That’s the best thing you can do to protect your child.”
Thankfully, cases of children being hospitalized for COVID, unlike adults haven’t risen the past few weeks. Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth for Children Dr. Michael Keating said the benefits of having children vaccinated outweigh the risk of the vaccine itself.
Keating was hopeful the vaccine would be available to those under 12 later this year. He said the vaccine will not keep everyone from getting the virus, but it may keep the worst symptoms from manifesting.
“I would still strongly suggest your children mask while in school because most children are symptom free but could be carriers,” Keating said. “I’m as concerned about your child as I would be about your child bringing something home to a parent who may not be vaccinated, to an older person who may be at risk. It’s just a real potential problem.”
With school starting soon, parents may be wondering if it is too late to vaccinate their children. Keating said that some protection will come from the first dose of the two-shot vaccine.
“School starts in early August. If you were to get a Pfizer vaccine, you’d have to wait two weeks for your second dose,” Keating said. “It has been shown you will get some efficiency from the vaccine on the first dose but to get complete immunity you’ll probably have to wait another two weeks, so we’re talking four to five weeks till you’re probably fully protected against the virus.”
The start of the new school year looks a bit more “normal” than last year.
“The district is maintaining enhanced cleaning practices and continuing to provide extra hours for custodial staff,” Varady said. “Sports (including fan attendance), field trips, and volunteer/mentor campus visits are open as normal.
“We are excited to begin the 2021-2022 school year, and looking forward to welcoming students back next month.”