SEBRING — AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula have placed new safety protocols as they recently resumed elective procedures. Although the emergency rooms remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, elective procedures resumed on May 6.
Elective procedures, including outpatient and those that do not requires more than an overnight stay in the hospital have commenced. The hospitals are testing all of its employees as well as the patients before any procedures, according to Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, Wauchula and Lake Placid.
“We are strong advocates of testing,” Surber said. On April 25, a drive-through test was set up at AdventHealth and 355 people were tested.
Surber said that research is showing asymptomatic people are the ones spreading the virus, simply because they aren’t showing any of the symptoms.
In addition to testing for the virus, social distancing and other safety protocols are in place. The amount of chairs in communal waiting areas have been removed to encourage social distancing.
“We are taking social distancing very seriously,” Surber said. “Waiting times are being kept to a minimum. We are mitigating exposure.”
“AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula have all enacted a number of safety protocols to keep patients safe as they return for surgeries and general hospital services,” AdventHealth spokeswoman Ashley Jeffery said via email. “This includes universal masking and mandatory temperature requirements for everyone. All hospitals have signage signifying social distancing efforts, including stickers on the floors to remind people to stand six feet apart.”
Texting and other technology has supported social distancing and wait times. AdventHealth hospitals are using InQuickerto , an emergency room reservation tool to reduce wait time, fill out forms and get directions. The tool is for “non-life or limb-threatening emergencies,” Jefferey said. In a true medical emergency such as chest pain, 911 should be called. InQuicker can be found on the hospital’s website at adventhealth.com/emergency-and-urgent-care/get-inquicker.
The important thing is for the public to receive emergency treatment when it is first needed. Surber said they have seen “tragic” incidents because people have waited to seek treatment because they feared exposure to the virus at the hospital.
Those who have respiratory symptoms can stay in their cars and be seen curbside at Prompt Care at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. daily. Telemed services are being provided as well. A drive-through lab has been established at the hospital for convenience while using social distancing.
Although the county is slowly opening, Surber urged the public to be diligent and follow the CDC guidelines especially if they are over 65 years of age or if they have underlying medical complications such as an autoimmune deficiency, and cancer treatments. Stay at home when possible, telework and telemed doctor appointments when possible.
Testing at AdventHealth Wauchula at 735 S. 5th Ave. will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14. The hospital will not turn anyone away regardless of insurance and there will be no out-of-pocket charge to the patient for the testing.
“While a doctor’s order is no longer required for testing, AdventHealth is encouraging patients to pre-register at AdventHealth Coronavirus Testing.com or 866-694-5503 prior to arrival,” a press release said.