SEBRING — In an effort to increase availability of COVID-19 testing, AdventHealth will offer free drive-up testing Sunday, April 19 at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., for a specific group of residents. The tests will be available to those who are age 65+ or who are immunocompromised and who meet the Centers for Disease Control testing criteria.
A doctor’s order is not required for testing, but pre-registration is necessary.
“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential.”
Residents can pre-register by visiting www.AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com or calling 877-VIRUS-HQ. Once registered, each patient will receive a designated appointment time. Patients should bring a driver’s license and Medicare/insurance cards. Only those being tested and the vehicle’s driver should attend, and the vehicle should be enclosed (no motorcycles or convertibles) with working windows. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup with results being relayed by phone within 72 hours.
AdventHealth will be waiving the co-pay and lab fee for this service as part of their mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ.