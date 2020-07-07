In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo, U.S. citizens queue to check in and be repatriated aboard an evacuation flight arranged by the U.S. embassy and chartered with Delta Air Lines, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria. African nations face a difficult choice as infections are rapidly rising: Welcome the international flights that originally brought COVID-19 to the ill-prepared continent, or further hurt their economies.