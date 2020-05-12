In this photo taken Monday, April 13, 2020, medical students test a self-designed computer-controlled ventilator prototype at the Chandaria Business and Incubation Centre of Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya. Researchers across Africa are looking for ways to make their own ventilators, protective equipment and hand sanitizers as the continent faces a peak in coronavirus cases long after the United States and European countries have bought up global supplies during the pandemic.