SEBRING – Ag-Venture has been a 20-year tradition in Highlands County and is the most recent annual event that has had to be canceled because of COVID-19. Ag-Venture, Inc.’s Board of Directors have determined the health of the volunteers, students and teachers has to come first.
However, the board has not thrown in the towel; they have an alternate plan, “Ag-Venture on Wheels.”
“Ag-Venture will look very different this year,” Co-Chairman Darlene Phypers said.
For years, the hands-on exhibits educate third grade students on different aspects of agriculture and the impact of the industry in Highlands County. Children get bags, shirts and a cowboy/girl hat as mementos. The event has always been held at Firemen’s Field.
The uncertainty of when it would be safe to hold Ag-Venture was a factor in canceling the event. Another factor was financial. Phypers said this is when letters would be going out to businesses asking for donations.
“We can’t ask people who were closed for three months for donations,” Phypers said. “We are not comfortable asking for donations from people that are already struggling.”
Ag-Venture on Wheels will take place in November or December. The transformed Ag-Venture will be loaded up onto a trailer and driven to all the public schools. Phypers said they have talked to the the School Board of Highlands County and said Superintendent Breda Longshore supports the plan.
There will be four interactive stations where the youngsters will learn different aspects of agriculture. The board has not yet decided which four of the seven stations will be brought to the schools.
Letters have gone out to inform individuals, volunteers and businesses about the decision to cancel the traditional Ag-Venture and replace it with the modified version. The Board of Directors would still like to be able to pass out the hats, shirts, bags and coloring books. Anyone with questions or those interested in volunteering or helping financially can call Phypers at 863-441-1317, Danielle Daum at 863-441-1312 or Judy Bronson 863-381-2859.